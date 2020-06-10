Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

