Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of 2U worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 2U by 99.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.