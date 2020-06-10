Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,917 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

ITUB stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

