Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,800 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of H & R Block worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 719,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

