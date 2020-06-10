Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,384 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

