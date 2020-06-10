Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 42,245 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 146,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

HBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.