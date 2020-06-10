MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Up 10.6%

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $2.08, 11,070 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

