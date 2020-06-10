MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Up 10.6%

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $2.08, 11,070 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.
About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)
Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.
