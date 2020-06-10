Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.71.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after purchasing an additional 219,471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.