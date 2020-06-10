Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $189.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 149.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

