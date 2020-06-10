Michael W. Triplett Sells 5,074 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total transaction of $1,012,060.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CI stock opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 219.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 65.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 514,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,181,000 after purchasing an additional 222,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

