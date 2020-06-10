Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,055,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $815.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $743.18 and a 200-day moving average of $744.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

