Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 235 ($2.99)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.30 ($2.18).

LON MRO opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.94. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.40 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($18,174.88). Also, insider Liz Hewitt bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($25,467.74). Insiders have bought 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,602 in the last three months.

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

