MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.75, approximately 49,222 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,240,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.