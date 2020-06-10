Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Mears Group to GBX 175 ($2.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Monday. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.40 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.11). The stock has a market cap of $183.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.