McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

