McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGRC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.