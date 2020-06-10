Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 1,426,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $2,823,406. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

