Matador Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 956 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Posner purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,745.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 356,232 shares of company stock worth $732,692. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

