Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta Sells 8,799 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $186,538.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $604,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Vivek Gupta sold 28,495 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $589,846.50.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Vivek Gupta sold 10,956 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $216,928.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vivek Gupta sold 6,044 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $109,759.04.

On Thursday, May 21st, Vivek Gupta sold 83 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,452.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,534 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,445.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Vivek Gupta sold 10,415 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $190,282.05.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $50,226.48.

On Monday, May 4th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $71,595.30.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $23.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $160,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.