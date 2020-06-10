Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of MRVL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

