Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets drove Marvell’s fiscal Q1 results. Strong supply-chain execution enabled the company to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business grew sequentially. Also, Marvell’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. However, seasonal weakness and supply-chain impairments in the storage business due to the coronavirus outbreak were headwinds. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

5/27/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/26/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $30.00 to $35.00.

5/23/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Marvell Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continued deal wins are driving Marvell's top line. Strong demand from enterprise and datacenter markets was also a positive. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost the top line. Further, the divestment of the Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high-growth areas. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Nonetheless, global business disruptions due to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus could hurt Marvell’s financials in the near term. Moreover, economic weaknesses across the European and Asian regions were major headwinds, which continued to hurt demand in the enterprise end market. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

4/15/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

