Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRTN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $337,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

