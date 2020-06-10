Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

MSLH stock opened at GBX 668 ($8.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 721.94.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($24,665.90). Insiders have bought a total of 3,046 shares of company stock worth $1,967,816 over the last three months.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

