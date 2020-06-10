Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells 100,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BYD opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.