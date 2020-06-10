Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.86, for a total value of $1,728,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total value of $1,748,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,743,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $1,761,900.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,380,000 after buying an additional 261,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

