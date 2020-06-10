Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 12.2%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $8.21, 48,330,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 41,201,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

