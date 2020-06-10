Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Insider Purchases $28,350.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) insider Steven Harold Nigro purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter. Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHLD. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Maiden in a report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

