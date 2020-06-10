Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas Buys 43,934 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas purchased 43,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MHLD stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $109.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter.

MHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

