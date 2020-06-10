Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

NYSE:M opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

