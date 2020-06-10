Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

M stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

