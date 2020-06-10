Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

M opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Cfra cut their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

