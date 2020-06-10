Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.