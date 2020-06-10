LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LYFT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

