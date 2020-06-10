Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.38, approximately 5,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

LDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 15.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 524,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

