Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.40 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

