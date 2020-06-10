Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.54. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

