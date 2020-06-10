Loren Alhadeff Sells 10,579 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 180,867 shares in the company, valued at $25,145,939.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

