Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Lithia Motors worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $19,041,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.