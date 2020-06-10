Lindon G. Robertson Sells 12,132 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 182,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

