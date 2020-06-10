Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 426,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.