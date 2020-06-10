Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) versus Maxcom Telecomunic (NASDAQ:MXMTY) Financial Analysis

Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunic -37.97% -79.43% -14.00% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.05 -$14.60 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $476.00 million 1.93 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -15.25

Maxcom Telecomunic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.46%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

