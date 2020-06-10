LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.60.

LHCG opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $170.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

