LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.60.
LHCG opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $170.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.