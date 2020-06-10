Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on July 28th

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.76) on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

