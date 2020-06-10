Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on July 28th

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Monday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.76) on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 678.44 ($8.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
About Law Debenture
