Laura C. Meagher Sells 10,055 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VF stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

