Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.