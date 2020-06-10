Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $634,370.62.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78.

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $592,351.37.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CarGurus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.