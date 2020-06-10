Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LE. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

LE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel purchased 4,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

