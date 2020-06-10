Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,958 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,181,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 325,028 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 561,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. CSFB increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

