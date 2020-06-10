Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Square worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 79,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 2.67. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

