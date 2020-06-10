Korea Investment CORP Sells 62,021 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,021 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

